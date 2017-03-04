Adidas gives us yet another striking colorway of the adidas EQT…

One of the most eye-catching and flashiest kicks have dropped in a zebra colorway for the sneakerheads out there. Featuring the breathable primeknit on the upper with Zebra print detailing and a Turbo Red heel strip and red accents. Adidas has yet to confirm when the kicks will see the light of day, but the images our enough anticipation to keep us enthused.

The adidas EQT support ADV “Zebra” is speculated to release at a set price of $110 and will be available at adidas retailers and online. Check out images of the kicks in the gallery below as we keep you posted on the official release date.