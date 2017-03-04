The Metallic silhouette is coming back this year…..

One of the best Air Max 97 renditions will be making a huge comeback after being gone since 2010. The gold pair of the Nike Air Max 97 is a very big deal among sneakerheads. One of the top 10 kicks to ever be released in the eyes of many. No worries, you will have an opportunity to cop yourself a pair. Keeping an original theme and colorway, the kicks will come equipped with the same details from 2010. We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the huge release.

The Nike Air Max 97 can be seen at the Nike HQ and check out images of the pair below.