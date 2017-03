New Music: Rich The Kid And Famous Dex Drop New Banger “Windmills”

New Music: Rich The Kid And Famous Dex Drop New Banger “Windmills”

Rich The Kid and Famous Dex have teamed up for yet another banger called “Windmills” produced by Lab Cook. The track is off of the Rich Forever 3 mixtape coming soon.

Check out Rich and Dex snap on this one, share up and stay tuned for more.

You can check out the track here.