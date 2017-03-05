Cam’ron Stopped By The Grand Opening Of The New Jimmy Jazz Location In Harlem

Killa Cam and Jimmy Jazz come together for an epic Grand Opening…..

Cam’ron was on-site for the grand opening of the newest Jimmy Jazz location in Harlem. As fans and sneakerheads lined up to purchase rare kicks and meet 1/3 of the Dipset family. The gigantic 10.000 square feet space combines with next level architecture and highlights Harlem’s cultural impact. As a gift to fans and sneakerheads Jimmy Jazz unlocked the vault to 100+ styles of some of the hottest Jordan Brand, Nike and adidas releases. A DJ was on set to spin some of the hottest tunes and Cam’ron classics. As giveaways and free food was on site for attendees. Dipset and Jimmy Jazz partnered up with New Era to release dipset logo limited edition hats and custom tees that pay homage to Cam’s role on the classic, Paid In Full.

A concert was also held at the Apollo theater later that night that featured Killa Cam and Asap Ferg. Check out images from the event below.