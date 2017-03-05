The Big Apple has always bred the best of Hip Hop and Hip Hop crossovers for a long time. Eve Minor is this delicious middle ground of Hip Hop and Dark Pop similar to what Drake and Lady Gaga would sound like if they collaborated on a track. She has been gaining momentum since the release of the her track, “Piggy Bank.” This up and coming star produces her own music, raps, sings, models, and has zero fear.

Her follow-up single, Zombies, details addiction with lyrics such as “…fiending for you off a taste, overdose in it for days.” The cover of Zombies highlights Eve’s high fashion sense, with a mohawk and studded bra. Eve Minor is the definition of no f*cks givin. , Eve paints an intriguing story with music and lyrics as her canvas. Mysteriously sexy, powerfully dark, and well produced, Eve Minor is building her own lane. Catch Eve Minor on her ‘Shooting Stars’ tour this summer in the Midwest and on all of her social networks.