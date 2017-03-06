Future became the first artist to have two chart-topping albums in consecutive weeks.

His self-titled album and HNDRXX both debuted atop of Billboard 200. This is the first time this has happened since the chart’s six decade history.

Back to Back No.1 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) March 5, 2017

According to Billboard, Future’s albums are also historic for the following reasons: The “Incredible” rapper is the first to top himself since 1968, and the first solo act to do so. Ever since Billboard introduced the 200 chart in 1963, there has only been eight acts to hold number one and two spots at the same time.

HNDRXX and Future were released a week apart and both had the Hip Hop community in a frenzy. If you don’t know what the hype is all about, stream both albums on Apple Music today.