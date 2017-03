Last night, March 5, in Los Angeles the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards went down. Performers of the night included names such as Katy Perry, Big Sean and The Chainsmokers.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Innovator Award: Bruno Mars

Song of the Year:

“CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” – Justin Timberlake – WINNER

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

“Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots

Female Artist of the Year:

Adele – WINNER

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Sia

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Justin Bieber – WINNER

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza®:

The Chainsmokers – WINNER

Chance The Rapper

Bryson Tiller

Kelsea Ballerini

The Strumbellas

Joss Favela

CNCO

Best Duo/Group of the Year: