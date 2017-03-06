Here’s The Full List of iHeartRadio Music Award Winners

Last night, March 5, in Los Angeles the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards went down. Performers of the night included names such as Katy Perry, Big Sean and The Chainsmokers. Check out the full list of winners below: Innovator Award: Bruno Mars Song of the Year: “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” – Justin Timberlake – WINNER

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

“Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots Female Artist of the Year: Adele – WINNER

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Sia Male Artist of the Year: Drake

Justin Bieber – WINNER

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza®: The Chainsmokers – WINNER

Chance The Rapper

Bryson Tiller

Kelsea Ballerini

The Strumbellas

Joss Favela

CNCO Best Duo/Group of the Year: Coldplay

DNCE

Florida Georgia Line

The Chainsmokers

twenty one pilots – WINNER

Best New Pop Artist: Alessia Cara

Daya

Lukas Graham

The Chainsmokers – WINNER

ZAYN Pop Album of the Year: 25 – Adele Producer of the Year: Benny Blanco – WINNER

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Mike Elizondo

The Chainsmokers Alternative Rock Song of the Year: “Bored to Death” – blink-182

“Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots – WINNER

“Ride” – twenty one pilots

“Trouble” – Cage The Elephant Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: blink-182

Cage The Elephant

Coldplay

The Strumbellas

twenty one pilots – WINNER Rock Song of the Year: “Bang Bang” – Green Day – WINNER

“Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Take Me Down” – The Pretty Reckless

“The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” – Volbeat

“The Sound Of Silence” – Disturbed Rock Artist of the Year: Disturbed – WINNER

Five Finger Death Punch

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Volbeat Rock Album of the Year: Hardwired… to Self-Destruct – Metallica Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Foals

Kaleo

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Red Sun Rising

The Strumbellas – WINNER Alternative Rock Album of the Year: Blurryface – twenty one pilots Country Song of the Year: “Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood

“Snapback” – Old Dominion

“Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley – WINNER

“T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett

“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell Country Artist of the Year: Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett – WINNER

Best New Country Artist: Chris Lane

Chris Stapleton

Granger Smith

Kelsea Ballerini – WINNER

Maren Morris Country Album of the Year: Traveller – Chris Stapleton Dance Song of the Year: “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – WINNER

“Cold Water” – Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner

“Let Me Love You” – DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber Dance Artist of the Year: Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Flume

Major Lazer

The Chainsmokers – WINNER Dance Album of the Year: Collage – The Chainsmokers Hip-Hop Song of the Year: “All The Way Up” – Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infared

“Controlla” – Drake

“For Free” – DJ Khaled featuring Drake

“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla – WINNER

“Panda” – Desiigner Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Desiigner

DJ Khaled

Drake – WINNER

Future

J. Cole Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Chance The Rapper – WINNER

Desiigner

D.R.A.M.

Kent Jones

Kevin Gates Hip Hop Album of the Year: Views – Drake R&B Song of the Year: “Exchange” – Bryson Tiller

“Needed Me” – Rihanna

“No Limit” – Usher featuring Young Thug

“Sorry” – Beyoncé

“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake – WINNER R&B Artist of the Year: Beyoncé

Bryson Tiller

Rihanna

The Weeknd – WINNER

Usher R&B Album of the Year: Anti – Rihanna

Best New R&B Artist: Belly

Bryson Tiller – WINNER

Dreezy

Kayla Brianna

Ro James Latin Song of the Year: “Ay Mi Dios” – IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal

“De Pies A Cabeza” – Mana featuring Nicky Jam

“Duele El Corazon” – Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin – WINNER

“La Carretera” – Prince Royce

“Ya Me Enteré” – Reik featuring Nicky Jam Latin Artist of the Year: Enrique Iglesias

J Balvin

Nicky Jam – WINNER

Prince Royce

Yandel Best New Latin Artist: Carlos Rivera

Christian Daniel

CNCO – WINNER

IAmChino

Sofia Reyes Latin Album of the Year: Energía – J Balvin Regional Mexican Song of the Year: “Amor Del Bueno” – Calibre 50

“Cicatrices” – Regulo Caro

“Me Está Gustando” – Banda Los Recoditos

“¿Por Qué Terminamos?” – Gerardo Ortiz

“Solo Con Verte” – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga – WINNER Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Banda Los Recoditos

Calibre 50 – WINNER

Gerardo Ortiz

Remmy Valenzuela Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Recuerden Mi Estilo – Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Best New Regional Mexican Artist: Adriel Favela

Banda Los Sebastianes

Cheyo Carrillo

Joss Favela – WINNER

La Séptima Banda Best Tour: “A Head Full of Dreams Tour” – Coldplay

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category “7 Years” – Lukas Graham

“Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots

“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber – WINNER

“Scars To Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele

“Too Good” – Drake featuring Rihanna

“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell Best Collaboration: *Socially Voted Category “Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake – WINNER

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category “All I Ask” – Bruno Mars

“Ex’s and Oh’s” – Fifth Harmony – WINNER

“Fast Car” – Justin Bieber

“Hands to Myself” – DNCE

“Here” – Shawn Mendes

“How Will I Know” – Ariana Grande

“Love on the Brain” – Kelly Clarkson

“Purple Rain” – Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple

“Sound of Silence” – Disturbed

“Too Good” – Zara Larsson Best Song from a Movie: *Socially Voted Category “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING” – Justin Timberlake (Trolls)

“Falling for You” – Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones’s Baby)

“Girls Talk Boys” – 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters) – WINNER

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)

“Just Like Fire” – P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass) Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING” – Justin Timberlake

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“Formation” – Beyoncé

“Hasta El Amanecer” – Nicky Jam

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots

“Hymn for the Weekend” – Coldplay

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner

“Pillowtalk” – ZAYN

“Side to Side” – Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj

“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake

“Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Underground Alternative Band: *Socially Voted Category Hey Violet

Pierce the Veil – WINNER

PVRIS

Sleeping With Sirens

Tonight Alive Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category Alex : from YouTube

Baby Ariel from Musical.ly

Emma McGann from YouNow

Hailey Knox from YouNow

Jack and Jack from Snapchat – WINNER

Jacob Satorius from Musical.ly

Marcus Perez from Facebook

Steph Clavin from Instagram

Todrick Hall from YouTube

Xyego from Smule Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category 5 Seconds of Summer – 5SOSFam

Ariana Grande – Arianators

Beyoncé – Beyhive

Britney Spears – Britney Army

Demi Lovato – Lovatics

Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers – WINNER

Justin Bieber – Beliebers

Katy Perry – KatyCats

Lady Gaga – Little Monsters

Rihanna – Rihanna Navy

Selena Gomez – Selenators

Shawn Mendes – Mendes Army

twenty one pilots – #twentyonepilots Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year: Drake Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year: “One Dance” – Drake ft. Wizkid & Kyla Label of the Year: Republic