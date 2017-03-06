Check out the full list of winners below:
Innovator Award: Bruno Mars
Song of the Year:
- “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” – Justin Timberlake – WINNER
- “Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
- “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
- “One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
- “Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots
Female Artist of the Year:
- Adele – WINNER
- Ariana Grande
- Rihanna
- Selena Gomez
- Sia
Male Artist of the Year:
- Drake
- Justin Bieber – WINNER
- Luke Bryan
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza®:
- The Chainsmokers – WINNER
- Chance The Rapper
- Bryson Tiller
- Kelsea Ballerini
- The Strumbellas
- Joss Favela
- CNCO
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
- Coldplay
- DNCE
- Florida Georgia Line
- The Chainsmokers
- twenty one pilots – WINNER
- Alessia Cara
- Daya
- Lukas Graham
- The Chainsmokers – WINNER
- ZAYN
Pop Album of the Year: 25 – Adele
Producer of the Year:
- Benny Blanco – WINNER
- Greg Kurstin
- Max Martin
- Mike Elizondo
- The Chainsmokers
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
- “Bored to Death” – blink-182
- “Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- “Heathens” – twenty one pilots – WINNER
- “Ride” – twenty one pilots
- “Trouble” – Cage The Elephant
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
- blink-182
- Cage The Elephant
- Coldplay
- The Strumbellas
- twenty one pilots – WINNER
Rock Song of the Year:
- “Bang Bang” – Green Day – WINNER
- “Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- “Take Me Down” – The Pretty Reckless
- “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” – Volbeat
- “The Sound Of Silence” – Disturbed
Rock Artist of the Year:
- Disturbed – WINNER
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Shinedown
- Volbeat
Rock Album of the Year: Hardwired… to Self-Destruct – Metallica
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
- Foals
- Kaleo
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Red Sun Rising
- The Strumbellas – WINNER
Alternative Rock Album of the Year: Blurryface – twenty one pilots
Country Song of the Year:
- “Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood
- “Snapback” – Old Dominion
- “Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley – WINNER
- “T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett
- “You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year:
- Carrie Underwood
- Jason Aldean
- Keith Urban
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett – WINNER
- Chris Lane
- Chris Stapleton
- Granger Smith
- Kelsea Ballerini – WINNER
- Maren Morris
Country Album of the Year: Traveller – Chris Stapleton
Dance Song of the Year:
- “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – WINNER
- “Cold Water” – Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ
- “Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
- “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner
- “Let Me Love You” – DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
Dance Artist of the Year:
- Calvin Harris
- DJ Snake
- Flume
- Major Lazer
- The Chainsmokers – WINNER
Dance Album of the Year: Collage – The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- “All The Way Up” – Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infared
- “Controlla” – Drake
- “For Free” – DJ Khaled featuring Drake
- “One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla – WINNER
- “Panda” – Desiigner
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- Desiigner
- DJ Khaled
- Drake – WINNER
- Future
- J. Cole
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
- Chance The Rapper – WINNER
- Desiigner
- D.R.A.M.
- Kent Jones
- Kevin Gates
Hip Hop Album of the Year: Views – Drake
R&B Song of the Year:
- “Exchange” – Bryson Tiller
- “Needed Me” – Rihanna
- “No Limit” – Usher featuring Young Thug
- “Sorry” – Beyoncé
- “Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake – WINNER
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Beyoncé
- Bryson Tiller
- Rihanna
- The Weeknd – WINNER
- Usher
R&B Album of the Year: Anti – Rihanna
- Belly
- Bryson Tiller – WINNER
- Dreezy
- Kayla Brianna
- Ro James
Latin Song of the Year:
- “Ay Mi Dios” – IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal
- “De Pies A Cabeza” – Mana featuring Nicky Jam
- “Duele El Corazon” – Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin – WINNER
- “La Carretera” – Prince Royce
- “Ya Me Enteré” – Reik featuring Nicky Jam
Latin Artist of the Year:
- Enrique Iglesias
- J Balvin
- Nicky Jam – WINNER
- Prince Royce
- Yandel
Best New Latin Artist:
- Carlos Rivera
- Christian Daniel
- CNCO – WINNER
- IAmChino
- Sofia Reyes
Latin Album of the Year: Energía – J Balvin
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- “Amor Del Bueno” – Calibre 50
- “Cicatrices” – Regulo Caro
- “Me Está Gustando” – Banda Los Recoditos
- “¿Por Qué Terminamos?” – Gerardo Ortiz
- “Solo Con Verte” – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga – WINNER
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- Banda Los Recoditos
- Calibre 50 – WINNER
- Gerardo Ortiz
- Remmy Valenzuela
Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Recuerden Mi Estilo – Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
- Adriel Favela
- Banda Los Sebastianes
- Cheyo Carrillo
- Joss Favela – WINNER
- La Séptima Banda
Best Tour: “A Head Full of Dreams Tour” – Coldplay
- “7 Years” – Lukas Graham
- “Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton
- “Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
- “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
- “Heathens” – twenty one pilots
- “Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber – WINNER
- “Scars To Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara
- “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele
- “Too Good” – Drake featuring Rihanna
- “You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
Best Collaboration: *Socially Voted Category
- “Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
- “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
- “Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
- “This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
- “Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake – WINNER
- “All I Ask” – Bruno Mars
- “Ex’s and Oh’s” – Fifth Harmony – WINNER
- “Fast Car” – Justin Bieber
- “Hands to Myself” – DNCE
- “Here” – Shawn Mendes
- “How Will I Know” – Ariana Grande
- “Love on the Brain” – Kelly Clarkson
- “Purple Rain” – Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple
- “Sound of Silence” – Disturbed
- “Too Good” – Zara Larsson
Best Song from a Movie: *Socially Voted Category
- “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING” – Justin Timberlake (Trolls)
- “Falling for You” – Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones’s Baby)
- “Girls Talk Boys” – 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters) – WINNER
- “Heathens” – twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)
- “Just Like Fire” – P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
- “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING” – Justin Timberlake
- “Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
- “Formation” – Beyoncé
- “Hasta El Amanecer” – Nicky Jam
- “Heathens” – twenty one pilots
- “Hymn for the Weekend” – Coldplay
- “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner
- “Pillowtalk” – ZAYN
- “Side to Side” – Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj
- “This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
- “Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
- “Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign
- Hey Violet
- Pierce the Veil – WINNER
- PVRIS
- Sleeping With Sirens
- Tonight Alive
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
- Alex : from YouTube
- Baby Ariel from Musical.ly
- Emma McGann from YouNow
- Hailey Knox from YouNow
- Jack and Jack from Snapchat – WINNER
- Jacob Satorius from Musical.ly
- Marcus Perez from Facebook
- Steph Clavin from Instagram
- Todrick Hall from YouTube
- Xyego from Smule
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category
- 5 Seconds of Summer – 5SOSFam
- Ariana Grande – Arianators
- Beyoncé – Beyhive
- Britney Spears – Britney Army
- Demi Lovato – Lovatics
- Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers – WINNER
- Justin Bieber – Beliebers
- Katy Perry – KatyCats
- Lady Gaga – Little Monsters
- Rihanna – Rihanna Navy
- Selena Gomez – Selenators
- Shawn Mendes – Mendes Army
- twenty one pilots – #twentyonepilots
Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year: Drake
Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year: “One Dance” – Drake ft. Wizkid & Kyla
Label of the Year: Republic