Last night, March 5, in Los Angeles the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards went down. Performers of the night included names such as Katy Perry, Big Sean and The Chainsmokers.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Innovator Award: Bruno Mars

Song of the Year:

  • “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” – Justin Timberlake – WINNER
  • “Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
  • “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
  • “One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
  • “Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots

Female Artist of the Year: 

  • Adele – WINNER
  • Ariana Grande
  • Rihanna
  • Selena Gomez
  • Sia

Male Artist of the Year:  

  • Drake
  • Justin Bieber – WINNER
  • Luke Bryan
  • Shawn Mendes
  • The Weeknd

Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza®:

  • The Chainsmokers – WINNER
  • Chance The Rapper
  • Bryson Tiller
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • The Strumbellas
  • Joss Favela
  • CNCO

Best Duo/Group of the Year: 

  • Coldplay
  • DNCE
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • The Chainsmokers
  • twenty one pilots – WINNER
Best New Pop Artist: 

  • Alessia Cara
  • Daya
  • Lukas Graham
  • The Chainsmokers – WINNER
  • ZAYN

Pop Album of the Year: 25 – Adele

Producer of the Year: 

  • Benny Blanco – WINNER
  • Greg Kurstin
  • Max Martin
  • Mike Elizondo
  • The Chainsmokers 

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

  • “Bored to Death” – blink-182
  • “Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • “Heathens” – twenty one pilots – WINNER
  • “Ride” – twenty one pilots
  • “Trouble” – Cage The Elephant

 Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

  • blink-182
  • Cage The Elephant
  • Coldplay
  • The Strumbellas
  • twenty one pilots – WINNER

Rock Song of the Year:

  • “Bang Bang” – Green Day – WINNER
  • “Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • “Take Me Down” – The Pretty Reckless
  • “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” – Volbeat
  • “The Sound Of Silence” – Disturbed

Rock Artist of the Year:

  • Disturbed – WINNER
  • Five Finger Death Punch
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Shinedown
  • Volbeat

Rock Album of the Year: Hardwired… to Self-Destruct – Metallica

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: 

  • Foals
  • Kaleo
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Red Sun Rising
  • The Strumbellas – WINNER

Alternative Rock Album of the Year: Blurryface – twenty one pilots

Country Song of the Year:

  • “Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood
  • “Snapback” – Old Dominion
  • “Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley – WINNER
  • “T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett
  • “You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year:

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Jason Aldean
  • Keith Urban
  • Luke Bryan
  • Thomas Rhett – WINNER
Best New Country Artist: 

  • Chris Lane
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Granger Smith
  • Kelsea Ballerini – WINNER
  • Maren Morris

Country Album of the Year: Traveller – Chris Stapleton

Dance Song of the Year:

  • “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – WINNER
  • “Cold Water” – Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ
  • “Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
  • “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner
  • “Let Me Love You” – DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

 Dance Artist of the Year: 

  • Calvin Harris
  • DJ Snake
  • Flume
  • Major Lazer
  • The Chainsmokers – WINNER

Dance Album of the Year: Collage – The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: 

  • “All The Way Up” – Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infared
  • “Controlla” – Drake
  • “For Free” – DJ Khaled featuring Drake
  • “One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla – WINNER
  • “Panda” – Desiigner

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

  • Desiigner
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake – WINNER
  • Future
  • J. Cole

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: 

  • Chance The Rapper – WINNER
  • Desiigner
  • D.R.A.M.
  • Kent Jones
  • Kevin Gates

Hip Hop Album of the Year: Views – Drake

R&B Song of the Year:

  • “Exchange” – Bryson Tiller
  • “Needed Me” – Rihanna
  • “No Limit” – Usher featuring Young Thug
  • “Sorry” – Beyoncé
  • “Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake – WINNER

 R&B Artist of the Year: 

  • Beyoncé
  • Bryson Tiller
  • Rihanna
  • The Weeknd – WINNER
  • Usher

R&B Album of the Year: Anti – Rihanna

Best New R&B Artist:

  • Belly
  • Bryson Tiller – WINNER
  • Dreezy
  • Kayla Brianna
  • Ro James

Latin Song of the Year: 

  • “Ay Mi Dios” – IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal
  • “De Pies A Cabeza” – Mana featuring Nicky Jam
  • “Duele El Corazon” – Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin – WINNER
  • “La Carretera” – Prince Royce
  • “Ya Me Enteré” – Reik featuring Nicky Jam

 Latin Artist of the Year: 

  • Enrique Iglesias
  • J Balvin
  • Nicky Jam – WINNER
  • Prince Royce
  • Yandel

Best New Latin Artist:

  • Carlos Rivera
  • Christian Daniel
  • CNCO – WINNER
  • IAmChino
  • Sofia Reyes 

Latin Album of the Year: Energía – J Balvin

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

  • “Amor Del Bueno” – Calibre 50
  • “Cicatrices” – Regulo Caro
  • “Me Está Gustando” – Banda Los Recoditos
  • “¿Por Qué Terminamos?” – Gerardo Ortiz
  • “Solo Con Verte” – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga – WINNER

 Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: 

  • Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
  • Banda Los Recoditos
  • Calibre 50 – WINNER
  • Gerardo Ortiz
  • Remmy Valenzuela

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Recuerden Mi Estilo – Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Best New Regional Mexican Artist:

  • Adriel Favela
  • Banda Los Sebastianes
  • Cheyo Carrillo
  • Joss Favela – WINNER
  • La Séptima Banda

Best Tour: “A Head Full of Dreams Tour” – Coldplay 

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

  • “7 Years” – Lukas Graham
  • “Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton
  • “Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
  • “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
  • “Heathens” – twenty one pilots
  • “Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber – WINNER
  • “Scars To Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara
  • “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele
  • “Too Good” – Drake featuring Rihanna
  • “You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell

 Best Collaboration: *Socially Voted Category

  • “Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
  • “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
  • “Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
  • “This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
  • “Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake – WINNER
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

  • “All I Ask” – Bruno Mars
  • “Ex’s and Oh’s” – Fifth Harmony – WINNER
  • “Fast Car” – Justin Bieber
  • “Hands to Myself” – DNCE
  • “Here” – Shawn Mendes
  • “How Will I Know” – Ariana Grande
  • “Love on the Brain” – Kelly Clarkson
  • “Purple Rain” – Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple
  • “Sound of Silence” – Disturbed
  • “Too Good” – Zara Larsson

Best Song from a Movie: *Socially Voted Category

  • “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING” – Justin Timberlake (Trolls)
  • “Falling for You” – Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones’s Baby)
  • “Girls Talk Boys” – 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters) – WINNER
  • “Heathens” – twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)
  • “Just Like Fire” – P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

  • “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING” – Justin Timberlake
  • “Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
  • “Formation” – Beyoncé
  • “Hasta El Amanecer” – Nicky Jam
  • “Heathens” – twenty one pilots
  • “Hymn for the Weekend” – Coldplay
  • “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner
  • “Pillowtalk” – ZAYN
  • “Side to Side” – Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj
  • “This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
  • “Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
  • “Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Underground Alternative Band: *Socially Voted Category

  • Hey Violet
  • Pierce the Veil – WINNER
  • PVRIS
  • Sleeping With Sirens
  • Tonight Alive

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

  • Alex : from YouTube
  • Baby Ariel from Musical.ly
  • Emma McGann from YouNow
  • Hailey Knox from YouNow
  • Jack and Jack from Snapchat – WINNER
  • Jacob Satorius from Musical.ly
  • Marcus Perez from Facebook
  • Steph Clavin from Instagram
  • Todrick Hall from YouTube
  • Xyego from Smule

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – 5SOSFam
  • Ariana Grande – Arianators
  • Beyoncé – Beyhive
  • Britney Spears – Britney Army
  • Demi Lovato – Lovatics
  • Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers – WINNER
  • Justin Bieber – Beliebers
  • Katy Perry – KatyCats
  • Lady Gaga – Little Monsters
  • Rihanna – Rihanna Navy
  • Selena Gomez – Selenators
  • Shawn Mendes – Mendes Army
  • twenty one pilots – #twentyonepilots

Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year: Drake

Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year: “One Dance” – Drake ft. Wizkid & Kyla

Label of the Year: Republic

