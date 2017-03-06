Emerging out of North Carolina, trap & soul music heat maker “Mike West aka @mikey100k on social media, débuts his new single entitled ‘Lil Shawdy” on SoundCloud.

The single “Lil Shawdy” definitely aims at being a radio rocket smash. The song hits you with a heavy snare kick drum, blanked with a mild organ melody, produced by Remy that created a dynamic combo! The 27year old Raleigh NC native first gained notoriety, back in the winter of 2014. When he inked a combination deal with Hazardous Record/300ent in 2015. Then having a past break through single in 2015, entitled “You”, witch gained over a million plus sound cloud plays, that catapulted him nationally. Also with the visuals to his “You” song, made its way to debut on MTV Jams which is now BET Jams and also MTVU’s freshman battle of the videos. To add to his stardom, Mike West was receiving recognition from some of the music industries biggest names. Bryson Tiller, who personally contacted Mike West via email in attempts to work on music together. Plus last summer dropping a southern style flamethrower, called “Ocean Drive” witch features ATL’s own K-camp, who contacted Mike West via twitter. Mike West has been mentioned on some of the industries biggest blog sites. Mike West is definitely on his way to becoming a rising young super star, with his new heavy hit potential song “Lil Shawdy”, this guy is destine to make noise this year! Check out the track below.