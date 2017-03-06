Take A First Look At Ice Cube’s ‘Hip Hop Squares’ Game Show

Hip Hop Squares is an urban twist to the hit show Hollywood Squares, hosted by comedian Deray Davis.

From the looks of the premiere, the show will be delivering shenanigans and will feature lots of entertaining guests. Many of them are already stars on VH1 shows like, Remy Ma and Amber Rose. A few other contestants include, T.I., Fat Joe, Tyga, French Montana, and Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Check out the trailer for Hip Hop Squares below. It’s scheduled to make its debut on Monday, March 13th.