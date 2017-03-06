It’s going to be a lit Summer for Hip Hop fans.
Vince Staples, J. Cole, Gucci Mane, and Lil Wayne are all set to go on tour. Travis Scott is the latest artist to announce an upcoming tour, for his sophomore album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight called the Bird’s Eye View Tour.
The 25-city tour kicks off on April 12th in Santa Barbara, California. He will also be making a stop at Coachella, and wraps up the tour in Manchester, Tennessee on June 11th. Tickets for the Bird’s Eye View Tour will be available to the general public on Wednesday, March 8th at 10 A.M. on Travisscott.com.
Aside from the tour, we’ve got La Flame’s junior studio album, ASTROWORLD, to look forward to which he announced a year ago and said will drop this year.
Check out Travis Scott’s tour dates below:
Wednesday – April 12 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Friday – April 14 – Indio, CA – Coachella
Friday – April 21 – Indio, CA – Coachella
Thursday – April 27 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale
Sunday – Apr 30 – New York City, NY – Terminal 5
Tuesday – May 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Wednesday – May 4 – Portsmouth, VA – Portsmouth Pavillion
Friday – May 5 – Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday – May 6 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sunday – May 7 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud Festival
Thursday – May 11 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
Friday – May 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Saturday – May 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre
Monday – May 15 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
Wednesday – May 17 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Thursday – May 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
Friday – May 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
Sunday – May 21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Wednesday – May 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Lawn at White River State Park
Thursday – May 25 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbed Music Center
Saturday – May 27 – Des Moines, IA – 7 Flags
Sunday – May 28 – St. Paul, MN – Soundset Festival
Wednesday – May 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thursday – June 1 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Friday – June 2 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheatre
Sunday – June 11 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo