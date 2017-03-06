It’s going to be a lit Summer for Hip Hop fans.

Vince Staples, J. Cole, Gucci Mane, and Lil Wayne are all set to go on tour. Travis Scott is the latest artist to announce an upcoming tour, for his sophomore album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight called the Bird’s Eye View Tour.

BIRDS EYE TOUR PHASE 1 https://t.co/evVa2vUr9M — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) March 6, 2017

The 25-city tour kicks off on April 12th in Santa Barbara, California. He will also be making a stop at Coachella, and wraps up the tour in Manchester, Tennessee on June 11th. Tickets for the Bird’s Eye View Tour will be available to the general public on Wednesday, March 8th at 10 A.M. on Travisscott.com.

Aside from the tour, we’ve got La Flame’s junior studio album, ASTROWORLD, to look forward to which he announced a year ago and said will drop this year.

Check out Travis Scott’s tour dates below:

Wednesday – April 12 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Friday – April 14 – Indio, CA – Coachella

Friday – April 21 – Indio, CA – Coachella

Thursday – April 27 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale

Sunday – Apr 30 – New York City, NY – Terminal 5

Tuesday – May 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Wednesday – May 4 – Portsmouth, VA – Portsmouth Pavillion

Friday – May 5 – Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday – May 6 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sunday – May 7 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud Festival

Thursday – May 11 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

Friday – May 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Saturday – May 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre

Monday – May 15 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

Wednesday – May 17 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thursday – May 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

Friday – May 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

Sunday – May 21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Wednesday – May 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Lawn at White River State Park

Thursday – May 25 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbed Music Center

Saturday – May 27 – Des Moines, IA – 7 Flags

Sunday – May 28 – St. Paul, MN – Soundset Festival

Wednesday – May 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thursday – June 1 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Friday – June 2 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheatre

Sunday – June 11 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo