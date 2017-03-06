Ladies and gentlemen, March is here and you know what that means!!! It’s madness time!!!

Before the league’s greats were putting on a show in front of thousands of NBA fans night in and night out, they made their name through their collegiate play which made them college hoop legends. Debuting today, the NBA has decided to pay homage to the NCAA March Madness phenomenal by highlighting some of the league’s brightest and biggest stars with their alma mater. Check out the debut of the visual campaigns of CP3, LA Clippers/Wake Forest connection, Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets/UCONN Huskies), Gordon Hayward (Utah Jazz/Butler Bulldogs) and Jimmy Butler (Chicago Bulls/Marquette Golden Eagles) as four of these superstars will be suiting up tonight on NBA League Pass or on TNT.