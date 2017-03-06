A record that wouldn’t been shattered has finally saw their last days. Someone get this kid an island.

On Saturday, a new NFL Scouting Combine record was shattered. University of Washington wide receiver John Ross ran an 40-yard dash official time of 4.22 seconds in front of hundreds of scouts and reporters. Ross broke an 9-year-old record which was set by Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson.

“I felt good,” Ross told NFL Network’s Ike Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew on NFL Network after his run. “I got tight at the end but it felt good coming out so I knew it was probably going to be pretty quick.”

When the time became officially recorded, some said that adidas was going to offer Ross an island since he was able to break the historical logo’s NFL 40-yard dash combine challenge. They did but it was Ross who turned it down in such surprising fashion.

“I really can’t swim that well. And I don’t have a boat, so you know, I had to run in Nikes.” said Ross.

After that comment, Nike immediately signed the Washington Huskie great and now his stock was risen to another level.