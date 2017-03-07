After a sit down with the Governor of Illinois, Chance The Rapper has broke off one of the damaged systems in the country with some paper; the Chicago Public School system and reportedly to the tune of $1 million.

“While I’m frustrated and disappointed in the governor’s inaction, that will not stop me from doing all I can to support Chicago’s most valuable resource: its children,” said the musician Monday, broadcasting his press conference on Instagram Live at Wescott Elementary School on the South Side of Chicago, “three blocks from where I was raised. Today, I am proud to announce I am donating $1 million to Chicago public schools,” he said, urging corporations to join him.

The contribution comes on the heels of Chance (real name: Chancelor Bennett) voicing his frustration following a 30-minute meeting with Governor Bruce Rauner Friday to discuss funding for Chicago schools, which have suffered substantial budget cuts and closures. He called the governor’s responses “vague.”

First Lady Michelle Obama caught wind of Chance’s efforts and praised him publicly on Twitter.

“Thanks @chancetherapper for giving back to the Chicago community, which gave us so much,” Obama wrote, tagging the fellow Chicago native. “You are an example of the power of arts education.”

Chance said the governor “broke his promise to Chicago’s children” when he “vetoed the funding to close out the school year. Our kids should not be held hostage because of political positioning.” Chance closed by saying, “Governor Rauner, do your job.”