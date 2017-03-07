As we are just a week away from another highly anticipated championship bout, HBO Sports gives fans a nice whiff of what to expected.

From the network that brought you timeless of classic world championship boxing, HBO Boxing is back with another world class production for all ringside fans. On March 18 on the biggest stage of the mecca of boxing in Madison Square Garden, Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin will put his unified middleweight titles on the line as he faces Daniel Jacobs. Jacobs also known as “The Golden Child” will attempt to pull off one of the biggest upset in boxing history as he will fight not only to become world champ but to put his hometown of Brooklyn back on the map as the “knockout city” of the sport.

HBO Sports is here to introduce fans what to expect when these two warriors face one another. The legendary “24/7 HBO Boxing” series is back and will be following both fighters long, grueling training sessions leading up to the fight. Check out the preview show which highlights some of their biggest and best in ring moments of their career.