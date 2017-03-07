Ciara has been a busy woman, besides being a mother to baby Future, pregnant with twins and wife to an NFL player; she’s also working on a new album.

In a new feature for Harper’s Bazaar, the singer lets her baby bump steal the show as she poses with her adorable two-year-old son, Future Jr. Removing herself from the seemingly squashed issues with rapper Future, CiCi shouts out her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, for being her personal cheerleader and a great support through her quest to conquer it all.

“If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams — whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever, then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving,” she said. “If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life… I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.”

Ciara also revealed why internet beefs aren’t her thing and why she shies away from comparisons between herself, Rihanna and Beyonce.

“There’s this unspoken word: love,” CiCi said. “When you meet successful powerful women, you show each other love, because it is a tough environment.”

In regards to her new album, much like the deets of her pregnancy, Ciara is keeping things under wraps. The self-proclaimed “army brat” said her seventh album via Warner Bros. Records is going to “make the world dance,” which is her overall goal.

Despite the excitement she feels as an artist with a new album on the way, nothing can top the sheer joy she feels regarding her life right now.

“I’m just super excited about this time in my life. Like, Oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it’s going to be two of these creatures running around!” she said. “Our hands will be full of non-stop action.”

Check out the full interview in its entirety here and pictures from the shoot below.