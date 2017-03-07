Hip Hop superstar Future debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with his classic LP entitled HNDRXX. It replaces his own self-titled album, which also topped at No. 1 a week earlier.

According to Billboard, Future is the first act in over 60 years of the chart to achieve back-to-back No. 1 debuts in successive weeks. The ATL bred rapper is also the first artist to succeed himself at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 at all since 1968, as well as the first soloist ever to claim the honor.

The Source Magazine congratulates Future on his historic endeavor in Hip Hop history.