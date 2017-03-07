After releasing samplers “Off The Wall” and “Hit It And Quit It,” in addition to the projects title track single, Ethiopian singer/songwriter/producer Keffaleng liberates his Not So Famous EP in full via VIBE. Comprised of 7 cohesive tracks, the fresh body of work includes a lone feature from Def Jam recording artist Amir Obè. Instrumentation for the audio effort was handled by Yani, Davinci, EhCee, CVRE, Nahum and the 21 year old Canadian mastermind himself.
Give the project a spin below and purchase your copy of the DPXND (DEEP END) presented EP via iTunes here.