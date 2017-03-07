The “ravishing” one finally get his long overdue nod into being inducted into one of wrestling’s prestigious group.

The 6’3, 252 lb self-centered, braggadocious wrestler known as Rick Rude has been selected to be apart of this class of the WWE Hall Of Fame. Known to be the “tease” the ladies yearn for and the men envy, “Ravishing” Rick Rude was an icon who brought a sexy, fitness side to wrestling as his in ring charismatic personality along with his chiseled frame made him a huge hit for the WWE universe. Often accompanied by his manager in wrestling legend Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, Rude found plenty of ways to become the ultimate womanizer in more ways than one. Just ask Jake “The Snake” Roberts as Rude made a move on his wife and would openly show admiration by wearing a pair of spray paint tights of Robert’s wife.

Other than be the ultimate ladies man, Rude has had success in the ring by holding WWE Intercontinental title by defeating the Ultimate Warrior at Wrestlemania V. From there, he develop classic rivalries with the likes of “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, The Big Boss Man and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

The legend of Rude lived on during the mid-1990s as he became the first wrestler in history to appeared on two rival shows on the same night as he played the security role for The D-Generation-X in WWF and was apart of nWo at WCW.

Because of his reputation as one of the ring’s most memorable villains, “Ravishing” Rick Rude has more than earned his spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. His legacy lives on.