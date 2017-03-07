Today in Source News Flash: Chance The Rapper made the headlines yesterday when after his unsuccessful meeting with Illinois governor he announced that he will be donating $1 Million to Chicago’s public school system. Travis Scott announced the dates for his upcoming tour “Birds Eye View.” The tour will kick off in California on April 12th. Joey Bada$$ released video for “Land of the Free” from his upcoming album All-Amerikkkan Bada$$.

New Balance teamed up with Concepts for the 990v2 “Tyrian.” Virgil Abloh announced a new Off–White collaboration. It will team up with Boys Noize for “Mayday” collection.

Ben Carson is facing a major backlash over his comments about slave ships and immigrants. Read more on this here.

San Antonio Spurs beat Houston Rockets 112–110.

