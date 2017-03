Steph Lecor, 1st Lady of DJ Khaled‘s We The Best Music Group, releases single “I Know You Ain’t” featuring Migos, who are currently one of hip hop’s elite groups. Ms. Lecor has been hard at work in the studio putting together the right music for her fans and is gearing up for a big 2017! “I Know You Ain’t,” produced by Lamb & Bigg D, is the follow up to her debut hit single “Saturday.” Check out the track below.