Former President Obama was the Source of inclusion for Hip Hop, he inspired the nation and many around the world. In this issue, The Source and the Hip Hop community thanks and salutes Mr. Obama for all he has done despite tremendous opposition and prejudice. Former President Barack Hussein Obama showcased culture and invited an unprecedented number of visitors to the White House, who created popular culture trends, quoted lyrics and wrote rhymes from the street.

Issue #271 of The Source dives into what Obama represented: a different kind of politician, who possessed charisma, soaring rhetoric, a unique bi-racial heritage, a telegenic family that symbolized the best of American culture, and of course, we can’t forget his swagger! Some of the top Hip Hop heavy weights chime in on the impact Obama has made for the culture and reflect on his legacy.