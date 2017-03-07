It’s this time of the year again, when we all remember the Brooklyn legend, Notorious B.I.G.. March 9th, will always be remembered as the day Hip Hop lost one of the greatest ones. This year, we celebrate Biggie’s legacy and his influence on whole generations of artists.

The Source Magazine teamed up with an art collective Spread Art NYC to commemorate 20th anniversary of Notorious B.I.G.’s death. We will focus on Biggie’s legacy and celebrate his music and footprint on the culture.

Seventeen artists will showcase their work inspired by Notorious. The grand opening will take place on March 10th, 6–9PM in Bishop Gallery in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy.

In attendance will be the original Unsigned Hype editor, Matty C, as well as Barron Claiborne – original Biggie photographer (P.S. rumor has it he’ll let people take pictures with the iconic crown).

The show runs for one weekend only. The Source will be supporting during the opening reception so come out an show love for the culture!