Travis Scott is getting back on the road. As a promotion of his Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight album, he will embark on tour in mid-April. The Birds Eye View tour will include several festival stops such as Coachella, Bonnaroo and Sunset.
The tour begins April 12. Fan pre-sale begins Monday (March 6) and general on-sale tickets will be available Wednesday (March 8) 10 a.m. EST at travisscott.com/shows. Check out the dates below.
Wednesday – April 12 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Friday – April 14 – Indio, CA – Coachella
Friday – April 21 – Indio, CA – Coachella
Thursday – April 27 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale
Sunday – Apr 30 – New York City, NY – Terminal 5
Tuesday – May 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Wednesday – May 4 – Portsmouth, VA – Portsmouth Pavillion
Friday – May 5 – Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday – May 6 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sunday – May 7 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud Festival
Thursday – May 11 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
Friday – May 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Saturday – May 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre
Monday – May 15 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
Wednesday – May 17 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Thursday – May 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
Friday – May 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
Sunday – May 21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Wednesday – May 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Lawn at White River State Park
Thursday – May 25 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbed Music Center
Saturday – May 27 – Des Moines, IA – 7 Flags
Sunday – May 28 – St. Paul, MN – Soundset Festival
Wednesday – May 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thursday – June 1 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Friday – June 2 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheatre
Sunday – June 11 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo