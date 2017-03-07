Travis Scott is getting back on the road. As a promotion of his Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight album, he will embark on tour in mid-April. The Birds Eye View tour will include several festival stops such as Coachella, Bonnaroo and Sunset.

The tour begins April 12. Fan pre-sale begins Monday (March 6) and general on-sale tickets will be available Wednesday (March 8) 10 a.m. EST at travisscott.com/shows. Check out the dates below.

Wednesday – April 12 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Friday – April 14 – Indio, CA – Coachella

Friday – April 21 – Indio, CA – Coachella

Thursday – April 27 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale

Sunday – Apr 30 – New York City, NY – Terminal 5

Tuesday – May 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Wednesday – May 4 – Portsmouth, VA – Portsmouth Pavillion

Friday – May 5 – Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday – May 6 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sunday – May 7 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud Festival

Thursday – May 11 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

Friday – May 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Saturday – May 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre

Monday – May 15 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

Wednesday – May 17 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thursday – May 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

Friday – May 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

Sunday – May 21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Wednesday – May 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Lawn at White River State Park

Thursday – May 25 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbed Music Center

Saturday – May 27 – Des Moines, IA – 7 Flags

Sunday – May 28 – St. Paul, MN – Soundset Festival

Wednesday – May 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thursday – June 1 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Friday – June 2 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheatre

Sunday – June 11 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo