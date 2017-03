Joey Bada$$ is set to release his sophomore album All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ on April 17th and is in full promotion mode. Just days after the reveal of the cover artwork and title for the project, the music video for the second single from AABA was released.

The audio for the powerful and politically charged “Land Of The Free” was released on January 19th, a day before Donald Trump’s inauguration and immediately sparked a heated debate.