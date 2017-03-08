“A Day Without a Woman” also deemed the Women’s Strike, will be demonstrating all over the globe today, March 8th, for International Women’s Day. The movement encourages participants to skip work or school and avoid purchasing anything in stores or online to show just how critical a role women play in society.

The protest, which is coordinated by the same leaders of the January 21st Women’s March on Washington, aims to illustrate “the economic power and significance that women have on the U.S. and global economies”.

More than 50 countries around the world have scheduled events. Hong Kong, Bosnia, Senegal, Cambodia, Pakistan, Guatemala, and more. Locally nearly 400 separate rallies and marches are planned in cities and towns all over. More than 300 public school teachers in Alexandria, Va., requested the day off work, prompting the school district to shut down for the day. A school district in North Carolina has also canceled classes. Instead of striking, teachers at the Horace Mann School, a private school in New York, plan to lead silent activities and teach lessons focusing on the contributions of women.

#ADayWithoutAWomen