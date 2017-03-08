It looks like Mr. Marshall will continue his football career remaining in the Big Apple. But this time, it’s with “Big Blue”.

Just days after being released from the New York Jets, the 6-time Pro Bowl receiver has decided to be partnered up with the league’s most exciting, and most talented wideout in Odell Beckham Jr. Brandon Marshall has agreed to an 2-year, $12 million dollar deal with the New York Giants. The deal is a major signing for the Giants as Marshall gives their starting quarterback Eli Manning another weapon to throw to whenever coverage on OBJ and Sheppard is too intense. In addition, Marshall will be the perfect ideal model veteran Odell can learn from to avoid the unnecessary distractions on and off the field.

Marshall enjoyed an outstanding first season with the Jets in 2015. He racked up 109 catches for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning his sixth trip to the Pro Bowl. His numbers faded in 2016 as the offense as a whole dropped to 26th in the league. He finished with just 59 grabs for 788 yards and three scores in 15 games.

Be on the lookout for Marshall for another break year for Big Blue.