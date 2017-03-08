The Germanator proves to fans why he is regarded as the best international player to ever step foot on an NBA floor.

Last night, history was made in front of thousands of Maverick fans in Dallas as the franchise’s best player to ever suit up has stamped his name amongst the league’s all time greats. With 10:58 left in the 2nd quarter, Dirk Nowitzki was able to knock down a baseline jumper over Lance Nance Jr. to become the 6th player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points. Nowitzki has joined a elite list consisting of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Wilt Chamberlain. Nowitzki continued his hot shooting by finishing with 25 points and 11 rebounds en route to a 122-111 win over the Lakers.

Dirk who is on his 18th season in the league has spent all of them in Dallas. His play and his graceful class off the court is why he is regarded as one of basketball’s iconic international ambassador. Nowitzki continues to show why he is a potential Hall Of Famer as he was able to become an 12 time all NBA team selectee, an FIBA World Cup MVP, an NBA MVP and an NBA world champion.

Once Dirk was able to accomplish the feat, his former teammate who he started his NBA journey with in Steve Nash took to Instagram to congratulate the German shooting expert on another career accomplishment. As the 2nd half of the season is still underway, Dirk has plenty of scoring to do, and plenty of doubters to prove that the 7’1 gentle giant hasn’t lost his touch yet.