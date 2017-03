Comedian Faizon Love was arrested Wednesday [March 8th] after an airport scuffle involving him and a valet attendant who was over charging him.

Columbia airport released the footage below that shows Love talking to the parking staff then shortly grabbing the attendant and slamming him on the counter. The other attendants broke up the fight and police came shortly:

Love was arrested on assault, arraigned in court on Wednesday and released on $2,000 bond.