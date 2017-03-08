Today in Source News Flash: Future drops another video, staying hard at work. The reflective visual accompanies “Use Me.” Wale announced he’s going on tour this spring. “The Shine” kicks off May 5th. It has been announced that T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle will not be renewed after 6th season.

Puma tapped Big Sean as Creative Collaborator and Global Brand Ambassador. Also, take a look at Virgil Abloh’s Off–White collaboration with Nike Air Force 1.

Today, we celebrate the International Women’s Day – be ready for women wearing red, taking the day off and organizing rallies.

Portland Trail Blazers beat Oklahoma City Thunder despite Russell Westbrook’s 58 points.

