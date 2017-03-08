The official cause of death has been released by a British coroner that the late George Michael died of natural causes as the result of heart disease and a fatty liver. Michael died at his home in Oxfordshire county, southern England, on Dec. 25. He was 53. An initial autopsy failed to determine the cause of death.

Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, says a post-mortem has found that the singer died of “dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver”. Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart’s ability to pump blood is limited, while myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle.

Michael’s partner, Fadi Fawaz, has spoken out for the first time since his death to Mirror slamming those who have accused him of having a part in his demise.