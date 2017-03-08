The partnership between Hirule’s members KNG VEGAS and Eddy Morra has been a long time coming, starting all the way back in middle school when the two sat at the very same lunch table (despite the fact that they weren’t well acquainted), not knowing then that they’d soon make musical genius. Now, though, the two New York natives are ready to make waves in the hip-hop industry. The group officially got together in 2011, when KNG VEGAS discovered that Eddy – who was years younger than he was – had a real talent for rapping. “He caught us by surprise,” admits VEGAS, “and after my first partner stopped rapping, Eddy took over.”

Inspired by the likes of Kanye West (both in fashion and music), Jay Z, and Jim Jones, the pair is empowered by the idea that being yourself and doing something different than the norm are paramount to success. “We use different beats,” they explain of their musical style, “This is not a path traveled by many.” Proud to taking the road less traveled, their new album is, as they describe it, “dark and gritty.” With hard-hitting lyrics and impeccable production-quality, their newest album Bad Company Volume 1 is bound to be an instant hit with die-hard hip-hop purists who crave the legitimacy the duo offers. One song in particular, entitled “Marvelous,” came so naturally that it took them a mere 20 minutes in the studio to write. Eddy got into the booth and immediately felt – as the song explains – “marvelous.” The song is a testament to how effortless and undeniable the group’s talent is.

The pair is far from generic, and perfectionist VEGAS admits that the pride they take in their work is palpable. “I go all in,” he confesses, admitting that he gets his name because of his affinity for taking risks. “I know I have to work for more; I don’t want to settle.”