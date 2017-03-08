Reebok introduces the Reebok supreme jacquard tape, which is the last unisex iteration of the Reebok Pump Supreme where high end and running meets. The silhouette is very clean and slick and is one of the more refreshing innovative styles models from Reebok. The iteration features a slip-on upper and combines the past models to the present.

Referencing details from Reebok’s signature piece from the 90’s, the tracksuit, the “Jacquard Tape” pack features Reebok-branded tape down the middle of the silhouette, combined with tracksuit inspired mesh. Reebok’s distinguished Pump technology is exposed on the tongue, adjusting the shape of the upper to deliver a customized fit. The re-engineered fit sleeve brings the Pump technology closer to foot, enhancing the feel.

The Pump Supreme Jacquard Tape is now available in unisex sizing at a set price of $180 on Reebok.com