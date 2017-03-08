Remy Ma ended February with a bang after dropping her 6-minute Nas-inspired diss track aimed at Nicki Minaj, “SHether”. Nicki didn’t respond, but uploaded pictures of herself at Paris Fashion week and also on set of a video with Future. Remy attempted to finish the pop star with a follow-up diss track titled, “Another One”.

While many Hip Hop fans are applauding the moment in history the “All The Way Up” rapper created, she was bothered that she sparred with Nicki rather than collaborate with her. She stopped by BuzzFeed’s “Another Round” podcast and revealed that she isn’t proud of “SHether”:

It just bothers me that me picking apart another female is what went viral. We could’ve done this working together. It wasn’t me, I just think it would’ve been cooler if we came together and did something crazy and that’s what everyone was talking about. I don’t regret it, I’m just not particularly proud of it.

She also expressed that she prefers to embrace women and thinks women should work together and help one another. But when she gets upset, she stoops to her own level of petty: