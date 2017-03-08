There’s the saying….”All good things must come to an end”. This is accurate when it comes to the in’s and out’s in the business of football as well.

Just ask the Dallas Cowboys and Tony Romo. Fresh off of an outstanding regular season which was led by NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year and MVP candidate Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have came up with a decision that hurt Jerry Jones more than their die hard fans. According to sources, “Dem Boyz” is planning to release their veteran quarterback Tony Romo. This decision was brought to life after the aftermath from an conversation between the two on Tuesday, league sources told ESPN’s Ed Werder.

A source told Werder that Romo did not have to pressure Jones to release him before the official beginning of NFL free agency so he could pursue opportunities with another franchise. Jones told Romo that he had waited to determine whether another team might offer the Cowboys something in a trade for the oft-injured quarterback. When that failed to occur following the NFL scouting combine, Jones told Romo he would release him and make him a June 1 designation, which will save the Cowboys $14 million against the cap this year.

Dak has some pretty huge shoes to fill as the significant marks Romo left on Dallas was a major one despite his struggles in the NFL playoffs. Romo is leaving Dallas as the franchise’s all time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. But no worry Romo fans, it looks like the NFL can use his veteran services as the Denver Broncos, Houston Texas have expressed high interest in signing the 14th year veteran.