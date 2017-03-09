Diddy will be premiering a documentary called Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story documenting behind the scenes footage of the legendary record label.

The documentary will also cover the two-night event that honored the life of the Notorious B.I.G last year at the Barclays Center. Diddy made the following statement expressing his enthusiasm about the documentary:

I am blessed to be introducing our film at the Tribeca Film Festival. Tribeca brings the biggest names in entertainment and culture together with visionaries from across industries to celebrate the power of storytelling. There is no better place to share the story behind the Bad Boy movement and this unprecedented musical event.

Daniel Kaufman served as the helmsman to show the humble beginnings of the record label, its impact on Hip Hop, the loss of their most prominent artist Biggie, and the Bad Boy reunion.

The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival will be going down April 19 – 30, 2017.