Music mogul Rick Ross and Luc Belaire hosted a rare live art listening experience last night, March 8, in NYC. The Source had exclusive access to #BossBasel as pop culture artist Mr. Brainwash painted murals of Ross and other artists featured on his highly anticipated ninth solo album Rather You Than Me, set to release March 17.

Those in attendance listened to tracks off the album and sip on Rozay’s champagne of choice – Belaire, while Brainwash painted a 15 liter bottle of Luc Belaire Rare Rose, worth over $12,000. The signed bottle will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Children’s Village that helps children develop the necessary skills to grow into positive, healthy and successful adults.

The Source applauds Rick Ross, Mr. Brainwash, Luc Belaire and Epic Records for hosting this star studded event that included Meek Mill, Chris Rock, Young M.A. and Wale for entertaining fans but include an initiative to give back to the Culture.

For more information on Luc Belaire, please visit lucbelaire.com or check out @OfficialBelaire on Instagram.

For more information on The Children’s Village, please go to www.childrensvillage.org.

Photos by: Shareif Ziyadat

Video by: Lena B.