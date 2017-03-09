A new ‘F’ (Female) rating for films which highlights the roles of women in films has been adopted by The Internet Movie Database (IMDb). The film classification, created by Holly Tarquini of the Bath Film Festival, draws attention to the lack of women working in the movie industry. The goal is to make viewers aware of films which have been written or directed by women or features predominately female characters.

Tarquini stated she created the rating a couple years ago in “an effort to make people talk about the representation of women on and off screen,”. IMDb is the latest organization to adopt the rating to run with movie ratings like R, PG-13, and PG.