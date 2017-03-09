Bronx based Italian-American Hip hop artist Salese takes it back to 1997 with this one, Salese drops the freestyle and visual to the dark, Notorious B.I.G classic with his latest musical/visual offering “Nobody.” In fact the original song “Nobody” was track 24 off of the late, great Notorious B.I.G’s second and last in-studio album eerily titled “Life After Death”.

The visual was directed by Travis The Professional and Tish Moya. Salese continues to put on for the culture with this remake/freestyle in memory of the late Christopher Wallace. The freestyle is also a dedication to Hip Hop, graffiti and Italians in the Rap game while cleverly remixing the 1997 original hit in this ambitious remake.

I think alot of people, Hip Hop fans and even some “new school artists” seem to forget who helped pave the way for Hip Hop to become what it has become today. Many folks aren’t paying proper homage. When you have artists saying they “can’t name a Biggie song” or stating that “they aren’t really familiar with his music,” then to me that is sad and even offensive. So since The Notorious B.I.G was an artist who is most certainly in mine as well as alot of other people’s top 5 or top 10, I felt releasing a remake of one his possibly lesser known records on the 20 year anniversary of his death was a must for me artistically and as a fan… R.I.P B.I.G Forever!!