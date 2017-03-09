Ain’t it funny.

There were rumors that Jennifer Lopez and Drake were dating, and a source told E! that the two were “taking time apart” due to timing. Now there are talks that the J. Lo and the former New York Yankees player, Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez are dating.

An insider told E! that the two Bronx natives are only dating and it’s nothing serious: “Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time. They are on the exact same page.”

The funny part about the whole situation is, J. Lo and A-Rod met back in 2005 when he played against the New York Mets. The game went down at Shea Stadium in Queens and J. Lo attended the game with her then-husband, Marc Anthony. Anthony sported a Mets jersey, and J. Lo had on a Yankees baseball cap as the then-couple and A-Rod posed for a picture.