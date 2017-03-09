Colour meets cutting edge of sound. M∙A∙C teams up with three women shaking up the music industry with their passion, skill and style with M∙A∙C Future Forward. Diving deep into their creative selves, intoxicating r&b songstress Justine Skye, sultry Londoner Dua Lipa and K-pop hero Lee Hi unlock their artistic visions through limited-edition colour statements.

**Available online & in select markets April 13 through May 25, 2017**

http://www.billboard.com/articles/news/lifestyle/7710369/justine-skye-dua-lipa-and-lee-hi-new-mac-cosmetics-collection