Mitchell & Ness Unveiled Their Revamped Brand Shop At The NBA Store With Help From Allen Iverson

It was an event to remember as Allen Iverson helped reveal the revived Mitchell & Ness apparel section for “Hardwood Classics” at the NBA Store on 5th avenue (March 9). Cheers and anticipation filled the room as fans and media gathered around the space to help welcome the 11x NBA All-Star and Hall Of Famer into NYC.

The apparel collection included shooting shirts,warm-up jackets, snapbacks, dad hats and some of the most premium sought after memorable jerseys. Allen spent time signing autographs and taking photos with some of his biggest fans and also spent time mesmerizing some of the apparel collection. Custom items available with the re-launch included the Iverson x Enterbay Figurine that comes equipped with a 2001 NBA finals jersey in a size M/40 in a black colorway.

You can cop some of the most exclusive and rare jerseys which include Allen’s Philadelphia 76ers Red 1996-97 Hardwood classics rookie authentic jersey, which is one of the most sought after NBA Jerseys of all-time through the NBA Store.

Check out video and Images from the awesome night with The Answer who arrived sporting the 2015 Reebok Question Mid in Black/White leather.

(Photos by Mitchell & Ness + Fabian P.)