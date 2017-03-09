New Balance and Concepts have come together to produce a 990v2 ‘Tyrian’. The model draws inspiration by a specific tone of purple that is extracted by a sea snail. This will be the first launch of several collaborations coming for the year of 2017 from the two. Offering a luxury, premium quality and a crafted silhouette.

When using the theme, garments that are dyed using Tyrian Purple, a hue of purple that was made through extracting a natural purple dye from sea snails, were extremely expensive and reserved for royalty due to the extreme time intensive process of collecting the snails and extracting the dye.

The 990v2 is decked out in all-purple with premium suede reflective hits on the N logo heel tab and underlay with perforated details. Small details included are the branded lace aglets and round out premium details. The 990v2 ‘Tyrian’ will be released on Friday, March 10 exclusively at Concepts retail locations and on www.cncpts.com for $220.