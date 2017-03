Peter Bruh is a rapper from Providence Rhode Island and is apart of Always Thinking Money Entertainment.

He began rapping in 2012 and has opened up for various artists like Migos and Joey Badass. His latest single “Wine With Me” is off his critically acclaimed project Good Company Good Vibes. The track is featuring T-Money, and he raps with autotune on the Caribbean-infused song on a rhythmic beat.

He is inclined to deliver some afro flavor to the rap scene. Check out his mixtape on Spinrilla.