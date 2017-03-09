Reason formally known as Robert Gill is one of Los Angeles’ upcoming hip hop sensations.

He is sure to be apart of your Summer 2017 playlist. Reason tells all with an exclusive tad bit of himself with his video “WTHA” (Where the Hoes At?).

The video shows us how Reason juggles work, his love life, and social life, all while having tunnel vision and chasing a dream. The video is shot at different angles of the camera that bring us in and out of his life where you catch him around his distractions and suddenly away from them trying to refocus. He captures the audience’s attention with the visuals, as well as the insightful lyrics.

Reason is working on a new project There You Have It slate to be released in Spring 2017. It will contain 15-tracks that will introduce us to his sound and his story that needs to be heard.