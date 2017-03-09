Tanduay Rum Celebrates the Official Partnership with Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets with an Exclusive Party at 40/40 Club

Tanduay Rum has partnered with Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets for the brand’s first-ever alliance with an NBA arena and team.

To tip-off the partnership, Tanduay will host a post-game party and concert in Barclays Center’s 40/40 Club & Restaurant on Sunday, March 12 following the Nets vs. Knicks game.

Guests will enjoy Tanduay Rum cocktails to the sounds of top New York City DJs, including DJ Envy (Power 105.1) and DJ Drewski (Hot 97.1). Musical acts to headline the first installment of The Next RoundTM New Artist Series presented by Tanduay Rum include New York City’s own Dave East, Young M.A, Murda Mook, Oun-P, and A Boogie, as well as Miami’s Epidemic and Novaking.