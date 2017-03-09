The Nets are paying homage to the “livest one who legacy continues to represent BK to the fullest”.

In honor of the tragic day for one of hip hop’s influential emcees to ever grace the culture of hip hop, the Brooklyn Nets are planning to pay tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. According to NBA.com, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace and other family members will pay their respects to Wallace, who is well known around the neighborhood where the Brooklyn Nets play their home games at. The Barclay’s Center will be the place to be when the Nets go up against hometown rivals, the New York Knicks.

During the game, Biggie’s music and music from “artists he inspired” will be played, and a video tribute is also planned. In addition, the Nets franchise announced that they will renovate the basketball gym at Queen of All Saints School where Biggie attended middle school in Brooklyn. Talk about a three point play for Brooklyn and for the legacy of the Notorious One.