Fans are losing it right now. 2017 was free agency and is starting to pick up like an all out blitz.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, The Houston Texans have decided to trade their starting quarterback Brock Osweiler, a 2017 sixth round pick and a 2018 2nd round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the 2017 fourth round pick. This deal saves the Texans up to $10 million dollars in cap space which only means that Houston might have their new franchise quarterback in recently released Tony Romo.

After a stellar 2015 season stepping up for Peyton Manning at Denver, the Texans have decided to offer Brock a huge deal consisting of four-year, $72 million dollars in which $37 million was guaranteed. Unfortunately, Brock wasn’t living up to the huge contract he signed for as he went 8-6 for the team throwing 16 interceptions. With the trade, this can be a major turnaround for Brock as he is planning to show pigskin fans that he still has the same 70-80 million dollar cannon that got him signed.