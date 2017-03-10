Wednesday (Mar. 9) marked the 20th Anniversary of the passing of the Notorious B.I.G., and to celebrate his legacy his widow Faith Evans stopped by The Breakfast Club.

During her interview, Faith discussed how despite winning the lawsuit against the LAPD for their alleged involvement in the murder of the Notorious B.I.G., that the family still lacks closure due to the criminal case remaining unsolved.

“There is still no closure for us, but we just got tired of fighting what seemed to be a never-ending battle,” Faith said. “It’s not any easier for us today 20 years later than it was for us at 7 or 8 years.”

Faith also revealed her plans to drop the new collaboration album with Biggie was supposed to drop in 2016.

“The funny thing is I didn’t plan for our album to drop this year, it was supposed to drop last year,” Faith continued. “But to me it’s the little things that let me know that Big approves the album because there were lots of little ways that I felt he was a part of the process.”

In regards to her next project, Faith shared that she has a biopic the works based on her 2009 memoir, Keep the Faith, which chronicles her life and career, including her marriage to Biggie and his much-publicized infidelity.Despite the drama that transpired between Faith, Lil’ Kim and other women involved with Biggie in the autobiography, the songstress makes it clear it won’t be heavily played onscreen.

“I’m the executive producer on it, and I’m working closely with the screenwriters. It’s definitely not going to be something other than what I would want to see. I like to be very tactful — but honest.”

Check out the full interview below.