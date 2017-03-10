Nas Says He Knows Whose Behind The Banning Of Remy Ma’s ‘shETHER’

Nas Says He Knows Whose Behind The Banning Of Remy Ma’s ‘shETHER’

Of course fans brought Nas into the picture after the Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj beef turned “shETHER” in sampling his Jay-Z diss “Ether.”

Recently, the legendary rtrack was snatched from all commercial platforms including radio and live performances. Nas now claims to know whose behind the new ban.

Nas revealed to sources that he believes Universal Music Publishing who owns “Ether” blocked Remy’s version because of permission rights. The song shot to No.2 on iTunes and it triggered the action of Universal stopping the commercial radio distribution.

It’s up to Remy to get the permissions and rights to this major track for the culture.