The story will soon be revealed for the legendary late and great King of New York’s Underground, HooliganRadGuitar5

Check out his latest and final release for new single “Faux Friends.” His emotion filled lyrics say it all and the visual shows the empowerment of this late king.

Video Credits: Morgan T Stuart, Douglas Theodore Cornwall III, Michael Dellapolla, NxxxxxS, V Don, Mp Williams, Jason Santore

Rest In Paradise…

“I CAN’T LET THEM KEEP TAKING OUR SHIT” – HooliganRadGuitar5